Your 2018 Golden Globes viewing guide

(CNN) Hollywood's award season unofficially kicks off Sunday at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The event, where roughly 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honor the best in film and television, has a reputation for surprising water-cooler moments.

Here's what else you can expect:

Who's hosting?

Top nominees

"The Shape of Water," directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon and Octavia Spencer, leads with seven film nominations. Trailing close behind with six nominations is Steven Spielberg's journalism drama "The Post," starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

When it comes to television, the HBO limited series "Big Little Lies" leads with six nominations.

Presenters

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are expected to take the stage to present awards, including Amy Poehler , Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Neil Patrick Harris, Shirley MacLaine and Sharon Stone, Hugh Grant, Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Penélope Cruz, Greta Gerwig and Emma Watson.

Moments to watch

Expect to see celebrities wearing black to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality. The suggested attire is being encouraged by the more than 1,000 women in entertainment behind the Time's Up initiative to combat sexual harassment and assault, which launched earlier this week.

Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the Cecil B. deMille Award, which Streep was awarded last year. Her acceptance speech was memorable, and Winfrey's likely will be as well.

Where to watch

The ceremony airs Sunday at 8pm EST on NBC.