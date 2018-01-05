For Golden Globes, comedy can be a joke

(CNN) The Golden Globes have cleaned up their act from the bad old days, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was accused of ethically questionable behavior in picking winners. But when it comes to movie comedy -- and the films occasionally categorized as such -- the awards remain something of a joke.

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes split their best picture honors into two, recognizing drama and musical or comedy. Yet because there's usually an abundance of worthy contenders for the former and a dearth of candidates for the latter, head-scratching selections find their way into the comedy field.

This year's pick would be "Get Out," Jordan Peele's crowd-pleasing directorial debut, about an African-American man who goes to visit the parents of his white girlfriend. The movie mixes in a variety of elements -- horror, social satire and yes, some laughs -- although practically nobody would instantly think "comedy" upon seeing it.

The "Get Out" mystery comes into a bit more focus, however, when one looks back to 2016, when the Globes tapped "The Martian" -- a science fiction film starring Matt Damon -- as best comedy.

Matt Damon in 'The Martian'

What do "Get Out" and "The Martian" have in common, besides being fine movies? Both made a lot of money at the box office, bringing some additional popular appeal to the Globes telecast.

