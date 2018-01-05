Must-watch videos of the week

Breaking News

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 7:27 AM ET, Fri January 5, 2018

(CNN)The White House responds to a bombshell book. A man shows his unique approach to battling winter storms. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer details his time at the White House. These are some of the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

White House exposé

Tapper calls out Sanders for 'facts' comment
Tapper calls out Sanders for 'facts' comment

CNN's Jake Tapper calls out some of President Donald Trump's false claims after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says people are "not entitled to their own facts" following a scathing new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Creative solution to snow

    Video of man's shoveling solution goes viral
    Video of man's shoveling solution goes viral

    During the latest round of winter weather, a Pennsylvania man got creative by using a lawnmower and a cardboard box to clear his snow-covered driveway.
    The biggest nuclear button

    Kimmel mocks Trump and Kim
    Kimmel mocks Trump and Kim

    Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over their war of words about nuclear prowess.

    Socialite's huge rock

    Paris Hilton gets engaged with $2 million ring
    Paris Hilton gets engaged with $2 million ring

    Heiress Paris Hilton shared a video on social media showing her engagement to actor Chris Zylka, and a reported $2 million diamond ring to boot.

    Spicer opens up

    Sean Spicer: 'I screwed up' as press secretary
    sean spicer se cupp intv i screwed up sot_00002719

    Spicer tells S.E. Cupp that he knows he made mistakes during his time as Trump's spokesman.