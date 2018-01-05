(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller has learned that President Donald Trump ordered the White House counsel to press Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia probe, but he failed, the New York Times reported.
-- The job market may be the only thing hotter than the stock market. The economy added 148,000 jobs last month and 2 million jobs overall in 2017.
-- Dangerously frigid temperatures and gusty winds will wallop parts of the Northeast and Midwest on Friday and Saturday. Wind chills will be as low as 20 to 40 degrees below zero in parts of the Northeast.
-- Michael Wolff says his explosive book about President Trump is accurate, despite the White House's attacks. And he appreciates all the free promotion from the President.
-- Allegations of corruption related to the Clinton Foundation are under active investigation, a US official says. It's unclear whether new evidence is in play.
-- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is taking a medical leave after undergoing surgery to remove blood clots from his brain.
-- A former US Marine suspected of plotting a Christmas holiday terror attack on a popular tourist destination wanted to use pipe bombs to "funnel people into an area in order to shoot them," a federal indictment says.
-- Rex Tillerson says he has never questioned President Trump's mental health and plans to stay on as secretary of state all of 2018.
-- Serena Williams withdrew from the Australian Open, saying she needs "more time" after giving birth last year.
-- China's Tiangong-1 space lab is expected to crash-land on Earth by the end of March, posing a minuscule risk to humans.
-- It is so cold, it's raining iguanas in Florida.
