All the politics stories you missed while the Trump book stole the spotlight

(CNN) The White House was forced into a full defensive crouch as details emerged this week from "Fire and Fury," the explosive new book that offers an inside view of a chaotic Trump administration. But that was far from the only story making headlines in politics.

Here's what you might have missed:

DRILLING: The Trump administration The Trump administration announced plans to roll back a ban on new offshore drilling off the coasts of Florida and California and is considering more than 40 sites for leasing of natural gas and oil production.