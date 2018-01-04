Check out this photo of the space station passing between the Earth and the sun

(CNN) Self-proclaimed amateur astronomer Alan Strauss took this photo of the sun on New Year's Day from a park in Tucson, Arizona. But do you see that faint stitching that's bisecting the sun's middle? That's the International Space Station.

Strauss, the director of the University of Arizona's Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter , has a PhD in education but enjoys dabbling in the cosmos like his colleagues. Sometimes, he said, when he finds out the ISS will be passing overhead, he finds out where he can see it and takes his telescope to catch the show.

"Occasionally, I like to try to take a picture of it,"Strauss said.

But that is not a particularly easy thing to do. The time it takes for the ISS to pass in front of the sun, Strauss said, "lasts about a second."

No pressure.

