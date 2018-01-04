Photos: The week in 18 photos The hat of firefighter Bobby Lehman is caked in ice after he battled a blaze in Nahant, Massachusetts, on Monday, January 1. Blasts of Arctic air have brought record-low temperatures to much of the United States this past week, and Mother Nature is only tightening her icy grip. See more photos of the brutal cold Hide Caption 1 of 18

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders looks on as a taped video message of US President Donald Trump is aired during the daily White House news briefing on Thursday, January 4. Trump was touting the new tax cuts he signed into law last month.

Gracie Parrish, back left, is embraced by loved ones as she attends a candlelight vigil for her late husband, Zackari, on Monday, January 1. Zackari Parrish, a 29-year-old sheriff's deputy, was fatally shot by Matthew Riehl, who opened fire on Parrish and other deputies responding to a call at Riehl's apartment in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Riehl was killed in a shootout with police.

A woman in Tehran, Iran, is surrounded by tear gas during anti-government protests at the University of Tehran on Saturday, December 30. The protests, which spread to a number of cities, emerged against a backdrop of rising food and gasoline prices.

Confetti drops over the crowd in New York's Times Square as the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1. See New Year's celebrations from around the world

A child watches a baby hippopotamus swim at the Berlin Zoo on Monday, January 1.

US Sen. Doug Jones is joined by his wife, Louise, and his son Carson as Vice President Mike Pence conducts a mock swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, January 3. Jones is the first Democrat that Alabama has elected to the Senate since 1992. He defeated Republican Roy Moore last month in a special election.

A South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer on the phone at the border village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, January 3. The hotline between the two countries had been dormant for almost two years before North Korea called on Wednesday. It was a major diplomatic breakthrough following a year of escalating hostility.

Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke in Karo, Indonesia, on Tuesday, January 2. The volcano has been highly active since roaring back to life in 2010.

Camels walk across the Liwa desert in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, January 4.

People take photos as snow falls in New York City's Financial District on Thursday, January 4.

A tear runs down the face of Kenyon George on Friday, December 29. George's girlfriend, Shawntay Young, was among those killed in an apartment building fire in New York City.

A sign advertises marijuana sales Monday, January 1, at the Harborside dispensary in Oakland, California. It was the first day that recreational marijuana could be legally sold in the state.

A man keeps a puppy warm in his jacket while watching a parade in Comanesti, Romania, on Saturday, December 30.

Firefighters work where a bus fell off a cliff in Pasamayo, Peru, on Tuesday, January 2. At least 48 people were killed in the accident, which happened after a tractor-trailer collided with the bus, officials said.

A woman plays a game with cake-making ingredients while taking part in Independence Day festivities in Yangon, Myanmar, on Thursday, January 4.

A wounded man is carried away after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Arbin, Syria, on Tuesday, January 2. Syria's civil war has been going on since 2011.