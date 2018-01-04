Deadly Storm Eleanor batters Western Europe

Paris (CNN) Three people have died and tens of thousands have been left without power as Storm Eleanor sweeps across western Europe.

A 21-year-old man was killed in France after high winds caused a tree to fall on him while he was skiing Wednesday in the Morillon area in the southeast of the country, Savoie police told CNN.

In Spain's Basque Country, two people died Wednesday night in the coastal town of Mutriku after they were swept out to sea by a large wave, police said.

A third person attempted to rescue the 74-year-old man and 76-year-old woman but could do nothing to help them, police officer Josu Elesgarai told CNN.

A police car prevents cars from accessing a road blocked by snow in the French Alps on Thursday.

At least 29,000 homes were without electricity in France Thursday as a result of the bad weather, according to energy company EDF.

Read More