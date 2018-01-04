Deadly Storm Eleanor batters Western Europe

Frigid temperatures strike US
A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
Frigid temperatures strike US
The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
Frigid temperatures strike US
People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
Frigid temperatures strike US
People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
Frigid temperatures strike US
A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
Frigid temperatures strike US
Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.