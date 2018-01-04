US Coast Guard searching for unresponsive aircraft

Story highlights Light aircraft goes missing off Texas' Gulf Coast

Pilot didn't respond to air traffic control or US Air Force attempts to communicate

(CNN) The US Coast Guard has launched a search over the Gulf of Mexico for a missing light aircraft, which was unresponsive to air traffic control and US Air Force attempts at communicating.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CNN a Cirrus S22T left Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City this afternoon and the pilot filed a flight plan to Georgetown, Texas.

The pilot did not land at its stated destination but rather continued on the same course.

It was unresponsive to air traffic control instructions, the official said. The aircraft was last observed on radar about 219 miles northwest of the Mexican city of Cancun at 15,000 ft., and was headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Petty Officer Edward Wargo said the Coast Guard has launched a 144 Ocean Sentry search aircraft out of Corpus Christi following reports of an aircraft that lost contact over the Gulf of Mexico.

