Coin flips, poker hands and other crazy ways America settles tied elections

Story highlights A Virginia House race will be decided by random chance on Thursday

Election ties in the US are often broken by drawing lots or coin flips

(CNN) The near-future of Virginia politics will all come down to random chance on Thursday.

Officials with Virginia's State Board of Elections will gather in Richmond at 11 a.m. to draw a name out of a ceramic bowl. Winner gets a seat in the state's House of Delegates. Loser goes home.

The drawing will decide the 94th District race between incumbent Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds, who finished in a 11,608-to-11,608 vote tie.

But the random lottery isn't all that strange in the context of American politics. US states and localities have long had political tie-breaking rules in place that rely on random chance. That means drawing lots or straws, flipping coins or playing cards.

Envelope draws

Read More