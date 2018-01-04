Coin flips, poker hands and other crazy ways America settles tied elections

Story highlights A tied Virginia House race was decided by random chance on Thursday

Election ties in the US are sometimes broken by drawing lots or coin flips

(CNN) The near future of Virginia politics all came down to random chance on Thursday.

Officials with Virginia's State Board of Elections gathered in Richmond and drew a name out of a ceramic bowl. The winner, Republican David Yancey, got a seat in the state's House of Delegates. The loser, Democrat Shelly Simonds, went home.

The drawing decided the 94th District race between Yancey, the incumbent, and Simonds, who finished in a 11,608-to-11,608 vote tie.

But the random lottery isn't all that strange in the context of American politics. US states and localities have long had political tie-breaking rules in place that rely on random chance. That means drawing lots or straws, flipping coins or playing cards.

Envelope draws