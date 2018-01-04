Breaking News

Bomb cyclone blasts East Coast, threatens hurricane-force winds

By Nicole Chavez and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 7:53 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Northeast braces for powerful winter storm
Northeast braces for powerful winter storm

    JUST WATCHED

    Northeast braces for powerful winter storm

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Brutal temperatures, snowfall expected in New York and Boston
  • Thousands of flights are canceled for Thursday

(CNN)A dreaded "bomb cyclone" is pounding the Northeast, dumping blinding snow hurled by wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.

Parts of New England will be covered by 12 inches of snow. And by week's end, Boston and part of New Hampshire will be colder than Mars.
The bomb cyclone, which happened overnight, occurs when a cyclone has a significant and rapid drop in atmospheric pressure over a short period of time.
    That spells blizzard conditions in the Northeast -- as well as thousands of canceled flights, scores of shuttered schools and empty grocery store shelves.

    Latest developments

    Read More
    Frigid temperatures strike US
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A rare snowfall leaves a street in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, virtually deserted on Wednesday, January 3. A winter megastorm has swept across the East Coast, first turning parts of the Southeast into winter wonderlands and then hammering Middle Atlantic states and the Northeast.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A rare snowfall leaves a street in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, virtually deserted on Wednesday, January 3. A winter megastorm has swept across the East Coast, first turning parts of the Southeast into winter wonderlands and then hammering Middle Atlantic states and the Northeast.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break January 3 in Catonsville, Maryland.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break January 3 in Catonsville, Maryland.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River near Camden on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River near Camden on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    A check-in area of Terminal A at Logan International Airport in Boston stands empty on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A check-in area of Terminal A at Logan International Airport in Boston stands empty on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    01 winter weather 010405 winter weather 010302 winter weather 010407 winter weather 010303 winter weather 0104savannah ga snow spanish moss 010302 winter weather 0102 Chicago06 winter weather 010307 winter weather 010301 winter weather 0101 Pittsburgh02 winter weather 0101 Washington01 cold weather 123102 cold weather 123102 cold winter weather04 cold winter weather03 cold winter weather07 winter weather 122904 winter weather 122906 winter weather 122902 winter weather 122901 winter weather 122903 winter weather 122905 winter weather 1229
    •Storm moves north: Damaging winds and heavy snow are the main concern Thursday. About 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected in Philadelphia, 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and more than a foot of snow in Boston, forecasters said.
    •Power outages: More than 40,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina lost power early Thursday, according to energy provider Dominion Energy. More than 8,000 customers were also without power in Florida, according to Duke Energy.
    •Schools closures: Classes have been canceled Thursday in New York and Boston. Buffalo schools are set to close on Friday amid the cold temperatures, officials said.
    Storm is snarling roads and air travel: More than 2,700 US flights on Thursday have been canceled, according to Flightaware.com. More than 90% of Thursday flights from LaGuardia Airport in New York City are canceled, and American Airlines suspended all departures from Boston.
    •Deadly cold: At least 12 people in the US have died this week owing to factors related to the cold, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, one in North Dakota and one in Missouri.
    •Rare snow sightings: Some areas of Charleston, South Carolina, saw more than 5 inches of snow Wednesday. In Tallahassee, Florida, there was less than an inch of snow, but for many, it was their first-ever in-person sight of snow.
    model comparison embed

    Blizzard-like conditions threaten states

    In Connecticut, where the storm is expected to hit Thursday, Gov. Dan Malloy urged motorists to stay off roads. The forecast calls for a minimum of 6 inches of snow and winds as strong as 50 mph, potentially hindering utility repairs should power lines go down.
    "We cannot and will not order people up in trucks to fix lines when the winds are too high," Malloy said.
    Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and urged Virginians to prepare for the storm, which could dump up to a foot of snow in portions of eastern Virginia.
    "The bitter cold that continues to plague the Commonwealth will be joined by a potentially significant winter storm which will blast Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore and other areas of Eastern Virginia with snowfall and blizzard-like conditions in some communities," McAuliffe said Wednesday.
    Track severe weather across the country
    "With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for the travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety that could arise during this significant weather event."

    Expect more bone-chilling temperatures

    The weather phenomenon, known as bombogenesis, will also usher in on Thursday another round of single-digit or subzero temperatures to the Northeast.
    In New York and Philadelphia, temperatures are expected to dip to 3 degrees this weekend.
    model comparison embed
    New York City schools are closed Thursday and sanitation workers are preparing to deploy 2,200 plows to help clear the streets, with 4 to 6 inches of snowfall expected. The snow, combined with "exceptionally strong winds," means crews will be working in near-whiteout conditions, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.
    In photos: Brutal cold torments the US
    Boston could see minus 7 degree temperatures paired with about 12 inches of snow, forecasters said.
    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the greatest areas of concern are along the Plymouth County coast, from Sandwich to Dennis on Cape Cod.

    Snowfall blankets the Southeast

    Before the storm pushed north, cities in the Southeast that rarely see snow turned into winter wonderlands, with snow weighing down palm fronds and freezing water in fountains.
    Dozens of car crashes also were reported and several airports closed.
    Runways at Charleston International Airport closed and the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported dozens of wrecks as snow and sleet fell. In Georgia, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport -- typically booming with tourists this time of year -- closed on Wednesday due to severe winter weather conditions.
    In South Carolina, some areas had seen 5 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon, requiring more than 13,000 tons of salt, Gov. Henry McMaster said.
    A picturesque scene Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
    A picturesque scene Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
    Steady snowfall blanketed Charleston, recording at least 5.3 inches on Wednesday. It was the most snow the city has seen in one day since 1989 and the third-highest snowfall total on record.
    McMaster warned of dangerous conditions as evening temperatures were expected to remain below freezing through Monday. He also urged people to stay indoors as much as possible to minimize risk of injury.
    The Quadriga sculpture at Belmond Charleston Place gets a makeover.
    The Quadriga sculpture at Belmond Charleston Place gets a makeover.
    Measurable snow also fell in Tallahassee, Florida, marking the first time that had happened since 1989, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

    Bomb cyclones feed on cold air

    The coolest cold-weather terms to memorize this winter
    The coolest cold-weather terms to memorize this winter
    Bomb cyclones can draw colder air in from the north, then blast out icy temperatures.
    They frequently occur in North America, when cold air collides with warm air over the Atlantic Ocean, though they've also been reported in eastern Asia and South America.

    CNN's Judson Jones and Jennifer Varian contributed to this report.