Massive winter storm set to slam Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

(CNN) After dumping rare snowfall on parts of the southeastern coast, a powerful winter storm is set to hammer the Northeast with up to 12 inches of snow and strong winds. By the end of this week, parts of the Northeast will be colder than Mars.

Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning as a massive bombogenesis begins wreaking havoc Thursday. Forecasters say the Northeast states will see threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.

People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.

Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.

Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.

Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.

Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.

A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.

A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.

Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.

Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.

A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.

A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.

The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.

The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.

Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.

Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.

A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.

A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.

Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.

Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.

Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.

Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.

A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.

A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.

A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.

A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.

A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.

A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.

Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.

Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.

Bomb cyclones can draw colder air in from the North, which can blast areas in the northern hemisphere with icy temperatures.

Latest developments

•Deadly cold: At least 12 people in the US have died this week in cold-related deaths, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, one in North Dakota and one in Missouri.

•The US Senate canceled voting on Thursday so lawmakers could leave ahead of the storm.

Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia.

•Storm is snarling roads and air travel: More than 2,700 US flights on Thursday have been canceled, according to Flightaware.com. And over 90% of Thursday flights from LaGuardia Airport in New York City are canceled and American Airlines suspended all departures from Boston.

•Rare snow sightings: Parts of the Southeast saw ice-laden palm trees and snow-dusted beaches. For many, it was Parts of the Southeast saw ice-laden palm trees and snow-dusted beaches. For many, it was their first-ever sight of snow.

•Storm moves north: After the Southeast had freezing rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday, the specter of the storm led to school closures and left store shelves empty in Northeastern states.

States brace for snowfall

In Connecticut, where the storm is expected to hit after midnight, Gov. Dan Malloy urged motorists to stay off roads if possible. The forecast calls for a minimum of six inches of snow and winds up to 50 mph, potentially hindering utility repairs should power lines go down.

"We cannot and will not order people up in trucks to fix lines when the winds are too high," Malloy said.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and urged Virginians to prepare for the storm, which could dump up to a foot of snow in portions of eastern Virginia.

"The bitter cold that continues to plague the Commonwealth will be joined by a potentially significant winter storm which will blast Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, Eastern Shore and other areas of Eastern Virginia with snowfall and blizzard-like conditions in some communities," McAuliffe said Wednesday.

"With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for the travel disruptions, power outages and other threats to health and safety that could arise during this significant weather event."

Expect more bone-chilling temperatures

The bombogenesis will usher in another round of single-digit or subzero temperatures to the Northeast on Thursday.

In New York and Philadelphia, temperatures are expected to dip to 3 degrees this weekend.

New York City schools are closed Thursday and sanitation workers are getting ready to deploy 2,200 plows to help clear the streets as 4-6 inches of snowfall are expected. The snow, combined with "exceptionally strong winds," means crews will be working in near-whiteout conditions, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

Boston could see minus 7 degree temperatures paired with about 12 inches of snow, forecasters say.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the greatest areas of concern are along the Plymouth County coast stretching from Sandwich to Dennis on Cape Cod.

love 2 grocery shop 4 the Big Storm™️ pic.twitter.com/PvSsLQmpTg — LED (@smeleanorviolet) January 4, 2018

Snowfall blankets the Southeast

Cities in the Southeast that rarely see snow turned into winter wonderlands as dozens of car crashes were reported and airports closed.

In South Carolina, some areas had seen five to six inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon, requiring more than 13,000 tons of salt, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

A picturesque scene Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Steady snowfall blanketed Charleston, recording at least 5.3 inches on Wednesday. It was the most snow the city has seen in one day since 1989 and the third-highest snowfall amount on record.

Amid the Instagram-worthy scenes, McMaster warned of dangerous conditions as evening temperatures were expected to remain below freezing through Monday. McMaster urged people to stay indoors as much as possible to minimize risk of injury.

The Quadriga sculpture at Belmond Charleston Place gets a makeover.

Tallahassee, Florida, had not seen measurable snowfall since 1989, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.