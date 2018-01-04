(CNN) The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement told a Fox News host the agency would increase its presence in California in response to the state's so-called sanctuary state law.

Speaking to Neil Cavuto on Fox News on Tuesday, Thomas Homan said he couldn't believe California had voted to become a sanctuary state, calling the decision terrible and saying the state wants "to put politics ahead of public safety."

"California better hold on tight," Homan said. "They're about to see a lot more special agents, a lot more deportation officers in the state of California."

"If the politicians don't want to protect their communities," he said, "then ICE will."

The law bars state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources to assist federal immigration authorities. Local law enforcement agents are prohibited from inquiring about immigration status or giving federal immigration authorities access to interview a person in custody.