4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:55 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

San Francisco (CNN)A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET), jolting the densely populated San Francisco Bay Area.
The epicenter was near the Berkeley-Oakland border, and the shaking was felt throughout the Bay Area. The depth of the earthquake was about 8 miles, according to the USGS.
The Hayward Fault passes through Berkeley and extends through several cities on the east side of the Bay Area.

