Breaking News

Baltimore students sat in cold classrooms amid heating problems

By Madison Park and Chris Boyette, CNN

Updated 5:54 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    This is what subzero temperatures look like

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • 60 Baltimore schools had issues due to the cold weather
  • Teacher's union wants all schools shut for rest of the week

(CNN)Photos of Baltimore students wearing coats, hats and gloves inside frigid classrooms went viral and ignited criticism of the school system.

About a third of the school system -- 60 buildings -- were impacted by the cold Wednesday, said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises in a Facebook Live. Problems included leaky windows, outdated heating systems, freezing pipes and water main breaks, according to the school.
As a result, four schools closed Wednesday and two others dismissed students early due to "water main and pipe issues," according to the Baltimore City Public Schools' Facebook page.
    "Nobody in this city, including me, wants folks sitting around in coats and mittens all day," Santelises said.
    The Baltimore Teachers Union urged for closing all of its schools for the rest of the week, until "facilities crew has had time to properly assess and fix the heating issues within the affected schools."
    Read More
    "Our educators have been forced to endure teaching in classrooms with dangerously low temperatures, instructing students who have been forced to try to learn bundled up in coats, hats and gloves," wrote union president Marietta English in a letter to Santelises.
    Matthew Cunningham, 18, a senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, talks about the cold temperatures.
    Matthew Cunningham, 18, a senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, talks about the cold temperatures.
    Temperatures have plunged along the East Coast, including Baltimore, and the area is under a winter weather advisory through Thursday 11 a.m. All Baltimore public schools will open two hours late Thursday.
    "If you go out on the hallway, you could see your breath," one student told CNN affiliate WJZ on Wednesday.
    A teacher who didn't want to be named told the Baltimore station that his colleagues were bringing space heaters to classrooms and passing around caulk trying to block out the cold air.
    One photo posted on social media showed 62 degrees Fahrenheit inside a classroom. Parents were angry over conditions.
    "It's unbearable, it's cold," Chasity Spears, a mother, told WJZ. "There's icicles in the classroom."
    Frigid temperatures strike US
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 3. Only a few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A New Jersey State Police boat floats through ice on the Delaware River near Camden, New Jersey, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A light layer of snow is draped across oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record-low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    05 winter weather 010307 winter weather 0103savannah ga snow spanish moss 010302 winter weather 0102 Chicago06 winter weather 010307 winter weather 010301 winter weather 0101 Pittsburgh02 winter weather 0101 Washington01 cold weather 123102 cold weather 123102 cold winter weather04 cold winter weather03 cold winter weather07 winter weather 122904 winter weather 122906 winter weather 122902 winter weather 122901 winter weather 122903 winter weather 122905 winter weather 1229
    The teacher's union received several calls from members, English wrote in the letter.
    "Your expectation that our members and the children that they teach endure bursting boilers, drafty windows, frigid temperatures in classrooms, and risk getting sick in these 'less than ideal' conditions, is utterly ridiculous," she wrote to the school CEO.
    Santelises stressed unprecedented frigid temperatures on Facebook Live and said the operations teams have been monitoring the situation since the cold weather started. But she said closing all Baltimore schools was not ideal.
    "It is overly simplistic to say shut down the system," she said, adding that it would close schools that aren't affected.
    The decision to close schools isn't taken lightly for many reasons, including that many students get their meals at schools, she said. And if schools shut, it's not a given that students will have supervision at home.
    "We are balancing the need for young people to connect to meals, the need to connect with caring adults and safe spaces, as well as the fact that we want young people learning," she said.
    The challenge, she said, is that many of the school buildings are very old, and pipes burst and boilers break in the cold weather. She said there is a "history of underfunding of buildings in Baltimore city" compared to other districts.
    CNN reached out to Baltimore City Public Schools for further comment, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Maryland Governor Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr.