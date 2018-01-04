Baltimore students sat in cold classrooms amid heating problems

Story highlights 60 Baltimore schools had issues due to the cold weather

(CNN) Photos of Baltimore students wearing coats, hats and gloves inside frigid classrooms went viral and ignited criticism of the school system.

About a third of the school system -- 60 buildings -- were impacted by the cold Wednesday, said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises in a Facebook Live. Problems included leaky windows, outdated heating systems, freezing pipes and water main breaks, according to the school.

As a result, four schools closed Wednesday and two others dismissed students early due to "water main and pipe issues," according to the Baltimore City Public Schools' Facebook page.

"Nobody in this city, including me, wants folks sitting around in coats and mittens all day," Santelises said.

The Baltimore Teachers Union urged for closing all of its schools for the rest of the week, until "facilities crew has had time to properly assess and fix the heating issues within the affected schools."

