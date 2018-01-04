Breaking News

Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open

Updated 6:28 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

Serena Williams is one of a handful of grand slam winners who will be making a comeback in 2018. She took time off after winning the Australian Open in January ... while pregnant.
Serena Williams is one of a handful of grand slam winners who will be making a comeback in 2018. She took time off after winning the Australian Open in January ... while pregnant.
Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia 3.5 months ago and is back practicing. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he expects her to play in Melbourne next month.
Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia 3.5 months ago and is back practicing. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he expects her to play in Melbourne next month.
If Serena does play and wins the Australian Open, she would tie Australia's Margaret Court for the all-time grand slam lead with 24.
If Serena does play and wins the Australian Open, she would tie Australia's Margaret Court for the all-time grand slam lead with 24.
Another player making a comeback is Novak Djokovic. The 12-time grand slam winner hasn't competed since July due to an elbow injury.
Another player making a comeback is Novak Djokovic. The 12-time grand slam winner hasn't competed since July due to an elbow injury.
Djokovic is looking to recapture the form that saw him win four straight majors from 2015-2016. He was the first man to win four straight since Rod Laver in 1969.
Djokovic is looking to recapture the form that saw him win four straight majors from 2015-2016. He was the first man to win four straight since Rod Laver in 1969.
Djokovic's friend Andy Murray is also due to return to action. Like Djokovic, Murray shut down his season following Wimbledon.
Djokovic's friend Andy Murray is also due to return to action. Like Djokovic, Murray shut down his season following Wimbledon.
Murray replaced Djokovic as world No. 1 last year but was troubled by a longstanding hip problem in 2017. He cut ties too with coach Ivan Lendl.
Murray replaced Djokovic as world No. 1 last year but was troubled by a longstanding hip problem in 2017. He cut ties too with coach Ivan Lendl.
Injury wasn't the issue for Victoria Azarenka this year. After she gave birth in December 2016, Azarenka returned to competition in June.
Injury wasn't the issue for Victoria Azarenka this year. After she gave birth in December 2016, Azarenka returned to competition in June.
But Azarenka became embroiled in a custody battle with her son's father and didn't play again after Wimbledon. Azarenka received a wildcard for the ASB Classic in Auckland the first week of January but has now withdrawn.
But Azarenka became embroiled in a custody battle with her son's father and didn't play again after Wimbledon. Azarenka received a wildcard for the ASB Classic in Auckland the first week of January but has now withdrawn.
Maria Sharapova will be playing in her first full season since returning from a doping ban in April. Originally given a two-year ban for testing positive for meldonium, her punishment was reduced to 15 months.
Maria Sharapova will be playing in her first full season since returning from a doping ban in April. Originally given a two-year ban for testing positive for meldonium, her punishment was reduced to 15 months.
Highlights for Sharapova in 2017 included beating current No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round of the US Open and winning a title in China in October.
Highlights for Sharapova in 2017 included beating current No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round of the US Open and winning a title in China in October.
Story highlights

  • Murray withdraws from season's first grand slam
  • Australian Open starts January 15
  • Kei Nishikori also withdraws

(CNN)Former world No.1 Andy Murray, who has not played competitively since July because of a hip injury, has withdrawn from the Australian Open.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," said the three-time grand slam champion in a tweet on the Australian Open Twitter feed Thursday.
"I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options."
    Murray, now ranked 16th in the world, attempted a return at the US Open in August but pulled out two days before the start of the tournament and his only on-court appearances since have been exhibitions.
    Murray has not competed in a major since Wimbledon last summer
    "I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists," Murray wrote on Instagram earlier this week.
    "Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing.
    "Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover.
    "Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not."
    The Australian Open starts on January 15 and Murray is not the only high profile player to withdraw.
    Kei Nishikori will miss his second consecutive grand slam as he has not yet fully recovered from a wrist injury.
    Nishikori, a US Open finalist, has not competed since August and has consequently dropped to 22 in the world rankings.
    "My rehab is going well but I am just not ready 100% to come back yet in best-of-five set matches," said the 28-year-old.
    Djokovic missed the US Open with an elbow injury
    Novak Djokovic, winner of 12 grand slams, on Wednesday said he will make a decision on whether to participate in the Australian Open after taking part in two exhibition events.
    The six-time Australian Open champion was also an absentee from the second half of the tour last year and has delayed his comeback, saying last week that he had "started to feel pain" in his right elbow.
    But on his official website the Serb, 30, said this week he would take part in the Kooyong Classic (January 10-12) and the Tie Break Tens on January 10.
    World No.1 Rafael Nadal will also make his return from injury -- he withdrew from November's World Tour Finals with a knee injury -- at the Tie Break Tens in Melbourne and increased hopes that he would compete at the Australian Open by posting on Instagram a picture of himself at an airport with the caption: "Australian Open on my way."