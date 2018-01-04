Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crowned 'Snow Queen'

Story highlights Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins Zagreb slalom event

Zagreb, Croatia (CNN) Mikaela Shiffrin is officially the Snow Queen.

The American slalom ski racer secured her seventh win in just 14 starts this season in Croatia Wednesday, dominating alpine skiing's first major World Cup event of 2018.

The 22-year-old scored her 38th World Cup win and now has 1081 points in the overall World Cup standings -- more than double the total of her nearest rival, Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg (510).

Shiffrin was handed the Zagreb event's traditional glass Snow Queen crown by Croatian four-time Olympic champion Janica Kostelic -- a true great she is already well on the way to emulating.

But unfortunately for Shiffrin's slalom rivals, complacency simply isn't on the cards.