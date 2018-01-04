White House bans personal cell phones from the West Wing

Story highlights Staff will still be able to use their government-issued devices

The new policy will apply to both staff and guests

(CNN) The White House is banning the use of personal cell phones within the West Wing, citing security concerns.

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore, starting next week, the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday morning.

Sanders said staff will continue be able to conduct business on government-issued devices.