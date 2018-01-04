Story highlights Of Bannon, Gidley said, "You've seen the results that he produced, which was zero"

The White House has sought to downplay Bannon's significance since the publication of a book quoting him saying negative things about the President

Washington (CNN) The White House continued Thursday to downplay the role of former Trump campaign executive and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon following the publication of portions of a book quoting him saying unflattering things about President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said that despite Bannon's high-profile positions, the Breitbart chief was not able to accomplish anything in government.

"Obviously, over the course of Mr. Bannon's time in the White House, you've seen the results that he produced, which was zero," Gidley said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Published adapted excerpts of the book by journalist Michael Wolff say Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton "treasonous," among other statements the book attributes to him as denigrating the President and his eldest son.

CNN has not independently verified all the details in Wolff's book.

