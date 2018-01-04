Republicans win 'lot draw' for Virginia House seat

Story highlights The winner was chosen through a quirk of democracy established by a 1705 Virginia law

State legislative races have been settled this way before

Richmond, Virginia (CNN) GOP incumbent David Yancey won a "lot draw" in the race for Virginia's House of Delegates Thursday, giving Republicans control of the chamber.

The quirk of democracy came as the Virginia Board of Elections used the procedure laid out in a 1705 law to settle the 11,608-to-11,608 tie between Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds for the seat.

James Alcorn, the chairman of the board of elections, drew a film canister with Yancey's name out of a blue and white ceramic bowl made by Virginia artist Steven Glass.

Minutes before the draw, Simonds wouldn't commit to accepting the outcome, rather than pursuing a second recount or some other tactic to settle the race. She told reporters she's "keeping all options open, really."

Yancey did not attend. He'd previously resisted Simonds' requests to make the lot draw the final word in a saga that has dragged on since Democrats flipped 15 seats, nearly taking control of the previously Republican-dominated House of Delegates in November's election.

