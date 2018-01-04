US suspends security assistance to Pakistan

(CNN) The United States is suspending security assistance to Pakistan over what it sees as a failure by the Pakistani government to adequately clamp down on terror groups within its borders, the State Department announced Thursday.

"We will not be delivering military equipment or transfer security related funds to Pakistan unless it is required by law," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

The value of the assistance is still being determined, Nauert said.

"The United States stands ready to work with Pakistan in combating all terrorists without distinction," Nauert said, "and we hope to be able to renew and deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates its willingness to aggressively confront the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network, and other terrorist and militant groups that operate from within its country."

The move should not come as a surprise to Pakistani leaders, Nauert said, adding that the assistance could be made available to Pakistan in the future if it takes certain steps to deny terrorists safe haven and more aggressively confront groups "who threaten US interests."

