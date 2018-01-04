Seoul (CNN) US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed not to hold joint military drills during the Winter Olympic Games in February, Korea's presidential office said Thursday.

In a phone call on Thursday, Trump and Moon "agreed not to host joint military drills during the period of Pyeongchang Olympics" in South Korea, the Blue House in Seoul said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long bemoaned the joint US-South Korean drills and has often called them a direct threat to Pyongyang.

The decision was announced a day after contact between the two Koreas was initiated in a major diplomatic breakthrough after months of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

That breakthrough followed Kim's expressed hope in his New Year's Day address that his country might participate in the Olympics.

Read More