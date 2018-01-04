10 times Donald Trump has raised the possibility of lawsuits on Twitter

(CNN) A lawyer for President Donald Trump says a lawsuit is coming against former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after some brutally critical comments he made in a new book.

Bannon's contributions to the new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, "give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander," said Trump's lawyer Charles Harder.

Whether the President's lawyer follows through or not, just the threat of a lawsuit is a tried-and-true approach Trump has resorted to time and again -- even before he began campaigning.

to file Below is a list of 10 times Trump has raised the possibility of lawsuits on Twitter. (It doesn't include tweets where he's urged others suits ):

My lawyers want to sue the failing @nytimes so badly for irresponsible intent. I said no (for now), but they are watching. Really disgusting — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2016