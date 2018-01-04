Trump takes credit for recent talks between North and South Korea

(CNN) President Donald Trump took credit Thursday for recently renewed communications between North Korea and South Korea.

"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He added, "Fools, but talks are a good thing!"

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave the order to establish contact with the South on a hotline between the two countries that had been dormant for almost two years -- a major diplomatic breakthrough following a year of escalating hostility and a move that could pave the way for future talks.

According to South Korea's Unification Ministry, the North made first contact at exactly the time ordered, and the sides were on the phone from 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. South Korean time.