Trump takes credit for recent talks between North and South Korea

(CNN) President Donald Trump took credit Thursday for recently renewed communications between North Korea and South Korea.

"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

He added, "Fools, but talks are a good thing!"

With all of the failed "experts" weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total "might" against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered contact on a hotline between the two Koreas that had been dormant for almost two years -- a major diplomatic breakthrough following a year of escalating hostility and a move that could pave the way for future talks.

North Korea called South Korea on Thursday to ensure the hotline is stable, the South Korean Unification Ministry said.

Read More