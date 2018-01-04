Story highlights The information provided in 2017 so far involves the activities of the company's executives as well as meetings and events

Washington (CNN) The Trump Organization has provided documents on a range of events, conversations and meetings from President Donald Trump's real estate business to investigators probing Russian election meddling, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The bulk of the information is focused on the period between June 2015, when Trump announced his candidacy, and his January 2017 inauguration.

The information provided in 2017 to special counsel Robert Mueller's team and congressional investigators so far involves the activities of the company's executives as well as meetings and events, including emails and calendar entries, mostly connected to campaign-related matters, according to two of the sources.

The Trump Organization produced records that include information related to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, the billionaire Agalarov family of Russia, head of the US-based Russian American Chamber of Commerce Sergei Millian, a paid speech Donald Trump Jr. gave in October 2016 to a Russia-friendly policy think tank in Paris, Trump's foreign policy address in April 2016 at Washington's Mayflower Hotel and communications regarding WikiLeaks, two of the sources said.

The requests so far have not included financial information from previous years of Trump's business, according to the two sources. In July, the President warned in an interview with The New York Times that his financial dealings were a red line that investigators shouldn't cross.