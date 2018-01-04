Story highlights Donald Trump hosted the more conservative members of his party

Thom Tillis said negotiations had begun to focus on what Trump's priorities were

Washington (CNN) Key Republican senators met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday amid negotiations to reach a compromise on border security issues and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

While no breakthrough was reached, lawmakers in attendance said they thought the meeting made progress and that the President intends to have a bipartisan follow-up meeting next week, though invites would still need to go out for that.

Trump hosted the more conservative members of his party negotiating with Democrats in the Senate over DACA, an Obama administration policy that protected young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

At the start of the meeting, Trump said he hopes "everything is going to work out very well," but touted the border wall he has long promised along with his desire to cut "chain migration," or family-based migration, and the diversity visa lottery.

"I can tell you the Republicans want to see it work out very well," Trump said. "If we have support from the Democrats, I think DACA's going to be terrific. ... We need the wall, we need all of those things, and frankly, I think a lot of Democrats agree with us when they see what's happening, when they see the kind of problems we're having at the border, they really understand it. Whether they'll vote that way is another situation, but they really understand it."

