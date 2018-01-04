Trump considered replacing Gorsuch with Giuliani, book says

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court Justice Rudy Giuliani? It was a serious idea entertained by President Donald Trump, according to Michael Wolff's explosive new book, "Fire and Fury."

Trump ultimately selected Neil Gorsuch, whose successful confirmation to the highest court has been lauded by Republicans as a landmark achievement of Trump's first year in office. But the President nearly took a sharp and consequential detour, according to Wolff.

JUST WATCHED See the times Trump has praised Gorsuch Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See the times Trump has praised Gorsuch 01:00

Wolff writes that "before settling on Gorsuch, he (Trump) wondered why the job wasn't going to a friend and loyalist. In the Trump view, it was rather a waste to give the job to someone he didn't even know."

As he considered various candidates, including "all his lawyer friends -- all of them unlikely, if not peculiar, choices," Trump continued to be interested in the former New York mayor.

"The one unlikely, peculiar, and nonstarter choice that he kept returning to was Rudy Giuliani," Wolff wrote in the book obtained by CNN.

Read More