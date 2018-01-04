Trump threatens to sue Bannon over Wolff book

Story highlights "Legal action is imminent," the statement from Harder says

(CNN) An attorney for President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against Steve Bannon in the wake of incendiary comments made by the former White House chief strategist in a new book.

Charles Harder, representing both the President and the Trump campaign, said in a statement released Wednesday night that Bannon's contributions to a new book by Michael Wolff "give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients."

In the book, of which details were published Wednesday, Bannon called a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., top Trump campaign associates and a Russian lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

"Legal action is imminent," the statement from Harder says.

Bannon did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Thursday morning.

