Breaking News

#TBT: George H.W. Bush declares himself elected

By Brenna Williams, CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A post shared by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics) on

Story highlights

  • In 1989, then-Vice President George HW Bush got to declare himself elected POTUS
  • He was the first sitting VP elected to the presidency since Martin van Buren

Washington (CNN)Many politicians -- and people in general, if we're being honest -- probably wish that their declaring something would make it true. On this day in 1989, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush got to live the dream and declare himself officially elected president.

The 1988 election had come and gone, and Bush had earned 315 more electoral votes than Michael Dukakis.
In a twist, one faithless elector in West Virginia voted for Dukakis' running mate, Sen. Lloyd Bentsen. But Bentsen's infamous "you're no Jack Kennedy" burn toward Dan Quayle had to earn him some sort of consolation prize, right? Actually, The New York Times did an amazing interview with the defector at the time -- there was a lot more to it than that.
    Best moments from VP debates
    Best moments from VP debates

      JUST WATCHED

      Best moments from VP debates

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Best moments from VP debates 01:28
    As the sitting vice president, Bush presided over the electoral vote count. With the certification of those votes, he became the first sitting vice president since Martin Van Buren to be elected President. That happened after the election of 1836, more than 150 years earlier. Note to Mike Pence: It's pretty rare.
    Yes, other veeps had served in the Oval Office in the intervening time, but most of them had made it there after the President had died or been assassinated. Then there was Gerald Ford, and that was a completely different scenario.
    Read More
    "George Bush of the state of Texas," said George Bush of the state of Texas, probably thinking, Who? Me?
    Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is joined by his wife, Melania, and his five children: from right, Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Barron. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/01/politics/trump-inauguration-gigapixel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See a panoramic Gigapixel from his inauguration&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is joined by his wife, Melania, and his five children: from right, Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Barron. See a panoramic Gigapixel from his inauguration
    Hide Caption
    1 of 44
    Barack Obama takes the oath of office in 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation&#39;s first African-American president.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Barack Obama takes the oath of office in 2009. His wife, Michelle, is holding the Bible, and they are joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the inauguration as Obama became the nation's first African-American president.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 44
    George W. Bush takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2001. Standing with Bush, from left, are daughter Jenna, wife Laura and daughter Barbara. Bush, the eldest son of former President George H.W. Bush, served two terms.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    George W. Bush takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2001. Standing with Bush, from left, are daughter Jenna, wife Laura and daughter Barbara. Bush, the eldest son of former President George H.W. Bush, served two terms.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 44
    Bill Clinton addresses the crowd at the US Capitol after being inaugurated in 1993. He was re-elected in 1996.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Bill Clinton addresses the crowd at the US Capitol after being inaugurated in 1993. He was re-elected in 1996.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 44
    President George H.W. Bush, left, shakes the hand of his son George W. Bush after being sworn in to office in 1989. The elder Bush had been vice president under President Ronald Reagan, whose two terms were up.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    President George H.W. Bush, left, shakes the hand of his son George W. Bush after being sworn in to office in 1989. The elder Bush had been vice president under President Ronald Reagan, whose two terms were up.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 44
    President Ronald Reagan delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in 1981. As the ceremony was being held, Iran was releasing 52 American hostages.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    President Ronald Reagan delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in 1981. As the ceremony was being held, Iran was releasing 52 American hostages.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 44
    Jimmy Carter is joined by his wife, Rosalynn, as he takes the oath of office in 1977. He was the first president to walk from the Capitol to the White House in the post-inauguration parade.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Jimmy Carter is joined by his wife, Rosalynn, as he takes the oath of office in 1977. He was the first president to walk from the Capitol to the White House in the post-inauguration parade.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 44
    Gerald Ford takes the oath in 1974 next to his wife, Betty. He became president in August of that year after Richard Nixon resigned because of the Watergate scandal.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Gerald Ford takes the oath in 1974 next to his wife, Betty. He became president in August of that year after Richard Nixon resigned because of the Watergate scandal.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 44
    Richard Nixon delivers his inaugural address in 1969. He was re-elected in 1972 but resigned two years after that.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Richard Nixon delivers his inaugural address in 1969. He was re-elected in 1972 but resigned two years after that.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 44
    Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office aboard Air Force One after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963. Standing on the right is Kennedy&#39;s widow, Jackie.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office aboard Air Force One after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963. Standing on the right is Kennedy's widow, Jackie.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 44
    John F. Kennedy is sworn in by Chief Justice Earl Warren in 1961. Kennedy, at 43, was the youngest ever to be elected president. This was the first inauguration ceremony to be televised in color.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    John F. Kennedy is sworn in by Chief Justice Earl Warren in 1961. Kennedy, at 43, was the youngest ever to be elected president. This was the first inauguration ceremony to be televised in color.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 44
    A crowd watches the inauguration ceremony of Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. Eisenhower, who served two terms, recited his own prayer after taking the oath of office.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    A crowd watches the inauguration ceremony of Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. Eisenhower, who served two terms, recited his own prayer after taking the oath of office.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 44
    Harry S. Truman holds the Bible as he takes the oath of office in 1945. Standing beside him are his wife, Bess, and his daughter, Margaret. Truman was the vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died in office. Truman won re-election in 1948.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Harry S. Truman holds the Bible as he takes the oath of office in 1945. Standing beside him are his wife, Bess, and his daughter, Margaret. Truman was the vice president under Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died in office. Truman won re-election in 1948.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 44
    Franklin D. Roosevelt is sworn in for his first term in 1933. He won four presidential elections and served in office until his death in 1945. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, ensured that he would be the last US president to serve more than two terms.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Franklin D. Roosevelt is sworn in for his first term in 1933. He won four presidential elections and served in office until his death in 1945. The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, ensured that he would be the last US president to serve more than two terms.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 44
    People attend the inauguration of Herbert Hoover in 1929. Later that year, a stock market crash led to the Great Depression.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    People attend the inauguration of Herbert Hoover in 1929. Later that year, a stock market crash led to the Great Depression.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 44
    Calvin Coolidge takes the oath of office in Plymouth, Vermont, in August 1923. President Warren G. Harding had just died, and Coolidge was vice president. Coolidge&#39;s father, John, administered the oath. He was a notary public.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Calvin Coolidge takes the oath of office in Plymouth, Vermont, in August 1923. President Warren G. Harding had just died, and Coolidge was vice president. Coolidge's father, John, administered the oath. He was a notary public.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 44
    President Warren G. Harding waves to the crowd from the US Capitol&#39;s east portico in 1921. It was the first inauguration where an automobile was used to transport the president-elect to the Capitol.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    President Warren G. Harding waves to the crowd from the US Capitol's east portico in 1921. It was the first inauguration where an automobile was used to transport the president-elect to the Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 44
    Woodrow Wilson gives his inaugural speech in 1913. Wilson broke with tradition and did not host any inaugural balls.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Woodrow Wilson gives his inaugural speech in 1913. Wilson broke with tradition and did not host any inaugural balls.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 44
    William Howard Taft stands on the inaugural platform after taking the oath of office in 1909. His inauguration was held indoors because of a blizzard the day before.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    William Howard Taft stands on the inaugural platform after taking the oath of office in 1909. His inauguration was held indoors because of a blizzard the day before.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 44
    Theodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office in 1901. He was vice president to William McKinley, who died in office. Roosevelt, a distant cousin of future President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the youngest president in history at 42 years of age. He was re-elected in 1904.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Theodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office in 1901. He was vice president to William McKinley, who died in office. Roosevelt, a distant cousin of future President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was the youngest president in history at 42 years of age. He was re-elected in 1904.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 44
    William McKinley delivers his inaugural address in 1897. His inauguration was the first to be recorded on a movie camera. He died in office shortly after being re-elected in 1900.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    William McKinley delivers his inaugural address in 1897. His inauguration was the first to be recorded on a movie camera. He died in office shortly after being re-elected in 1900.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 44
    This engraved illustration of Benjamin Harrison&#39;s inauguration appeared on the cover of Harper&#39;s Weekly in 1889. It was raining during the ceremony.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    This engraved illustration of Benjamin Harrison's inauguration appeared on the cover of Harper's Weekly in 1889. It was raining during the ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 44
    Grover Cleveland was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He was inaugurated in 1885 (seen here) and 1893.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Grover Cleveland was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He was inaugurated in 1885 (seen here) and 1893.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 44
    Chester A. Arthur became the nation&#39;s 21st president after the death of James A. Garfield. There have been eight times in US history when a vice president has assumed the presidency because the president died in office.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Chester A. Arthur became the nation's 21st president after the death of James A. Garfield. There have been eight times in US history when a vice president has assumed the presidency because the president died in office.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 44
    President James A. Garfield views the inauguration ceremonies in 1881. He was the first to watch the parade from a stand built in front of White House.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    President James A. Garfield views the inauguration ceremonies in 1881. He was the first to watch the parade from a stand built in front of White House.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 44
    Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite administers the oath of office to Rutherford B. Hayes. The usual inauguration day back then, March 4, fell on a Sunday in 1877. So the public ceremony was held on a Monday.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite administers the oath of office to Rutherford B. Hayes. The usual inauguration day back then, March 4, fell on a Sunday in 1877. So the public ceremony was held on a Monday.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 44
    Ulysses S. Grant takes the oath of office in front of a large crowd in 1869. Grant, the former Army general who helped the Union win the Civil War, served two terms.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Ulysses S. Grant takes the oath of office in front of a large crowd in 1869. Grant, the former Army general who helped the Union win the Civil War, served two terms.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 44
    After the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson assumed the presidency in a Washington hotel in 1865.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    After the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson assumed the presidency in a Washington hotel in 1865.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 44
    Abraham Lincoln gives his inaugural address in 1861. The nation was on the brink of the Civil War, so Lincoln was heavily protected during his procession to the Capitol.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Abraham Lincoln gives his inaugural address in 1861. The nation was on the brink of the Civil War, so Lincoln was heavily protected during his procession to the Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 44
    The 1857 inauguration of James Buchanan was the first inauguration ceremony known to be photographed.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    The 1857 inauguration of James Buchanan was the first inauguration ceremony known to be photographed.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 44
    Military units precede Franklin Pierce&#39;s carriage down Pennsylvania Avenue during his inauguration day parade in 1853. Pierce broke the tradition of kissing the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony. He placed his left hand on it instead.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Military units precede Franklin Pierce's carriage down Pennsylvania Avenue during his inauguration day parade in 1853. Pierce broke the tradition of kissing the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony. He placed his left hand on it instead.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 44
    Millard Fillmore, seen here, became president after Zachary Taylor&#39;s death in 1850.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Millard Fillmore, seen here, became president after Zachary Taylor's death in 1850.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 44
    Zachary Taylor delivers his inaugural speech on the steps of the Capitol in 1849.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Zachary Taylor delivers his inaugural speech on the steps of the Capitol in 1849.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 44
    People gather for the inauguration of James K. Polk in 1845. It was the first inauguration ceremony to be reported by telegraph and shown in a newspaper illustration.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    People gather for the inauguration of James K. Polk in 1845. It was the first inauguration ceremony to be reported by telegraph and shown in a newspaper illustration.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 44
    John Tyler, seen here, took the oath of office after the 1841 death of William Henry Harrison. Harrison died after just 32 days in office.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    John Tyler, seen here, took the oath of office after the 1841 death of William Henry Harrison. Harrison died after just 32 days in office.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 44
    This lithograph shows the inauguration of William Henry Harrison in 1841. Harrison delivered the longest inaugural address in history (about 8,500 words). He caught a cold and died from pneumonia a month later.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    This lithograph shows the inauguration of William Henry Harrison in 1841. Harrison delivered the longest inaugural address in history (about 8,500 words). He caught a cold and died from pneumonia a month later.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 44
    Martin Van Buren was inaugurated in 1837. For the first time in history, the president-elect and the outgoing president rode to the inauguration together.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Martin Van Buren was inaugurated in 1837. For the first time in history, the president-elect and the outgoing president rode to the inauguration together.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 44
    Andrew Jackson was inaugurated at the US Capitol in 1829. He was re-elected in 1833.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Andrew Jackson was inaugurated at the US Capitol in 1829. He was re-elected in 1833.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 44
    John Quincy Adams, son of former President John Adams, was inaugurated in 1825. He is one of only three presidents who did not use a Bible at his inauguration. He opted for a volume of law. Theodore Roosevelt used no Bible or book at his first inauguration in 1901. Lyndon B. Johnson used John F. Kennedy&#39;s Roman Catholic Missal during his hastily arranged swearing-in aboard Air Force One.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    John Quincy Adams, son of former President John Adams, was inaugurated in 1825. He is one of only three presidents who did not use a Bible at his inauguration. He opted for a volume of law. Theodore Roosevelt used no Bible or book at his first inauguration in 1901. Lyndon B. Johnson used John F. Kennedy's Roman Catholic Missal during his hastily arranged swearing-in aboard Air Force One.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 44
    James Monroe&#39;s inauguration in 1817 was the first time that the swearing-in ceremony was held outside. The Capitol building was still under repair from its damage in the War of 1812.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    James Monroe's inauguration in 1817 was the first time that the swearing-in ceremony was held outside. The Capitol building was still under repair from its damage in the War of 1812.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 44
    James Madison, the fourth US president, was inaugurated in 1809 and was the first to hold an inaugural ball to celebrate.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    James Madison, the fourth US president, was inaugurated in 1809 and was the first to hold an inaugural ball to celebrate.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 44
    Thomas Jefferson arrives on horseback for his inauguration in 1801. It was the first one held at the US Capitol.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    Thomas Jefferson arrives on horseback for his inauguration in 1801. It was the first one held at the US Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 44
    John Adams, the second US president, took the oath of office at the House Chamber Congress Hall in Philadelphia.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    John Adams, the second US president, took the oath of office at the House Chamber Congress Hall in Philadelphia.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 44
    George Washington delivers his inaugural address at New York&#39;s Federal Hall in April 1789. It was 13 years after the Declaration of Independence and more than a year and a half after the Constitution was ratified.
    Photos: Presidential inaugurations since 1789
    George Washington delivers his inaugural address at New York's Federal Hall in April 1789. It was 13 years after the Declaration of Independence and more than a year and a half after the Constitution was ratified.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 44
    39 inauguration 012043 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED42 U.S. presidential inaugurations41 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED40 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED39 U.S. presidential inaugurations38 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED37 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED36 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTEDinaug history 1963 johnson34 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED33 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED32 U.S. presidential inaugurationsinaug history 1933 fdr30 U.S. presidential inaugurationsinaug history 1923 coolidge28 U.S. presidential inaugurations27 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED26 U.S. presidential inaugurations25 U.S. presidential inaugurations24 U.S. presidential inaugurations23 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTEDU.S. presidential inaugurations Grover Cleveland21 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED20 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED19 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED18 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED17 U.S. presidential inaugurations16 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTEDU.S. presidential inaugurations James Buchanan14 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED13 U.S. presidential inaugurations12 U.S. presidential inaugurations11 U.S. presidential inaugurationsinaug history 1841 tyler09 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTEDinaug history 1837 van bureninaug history 1829 jackson06 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED05 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED04 U.S. presidential inaugurations03 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED02 U.S. presidential inaugurations RESTRICTED01 U.S. presidential inaugurations
    Obviously he has to stick to the script, but he gets through the whole thing with an amazing poker face.
    "This announcement shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States," he sufficiently declared, electing his own person president of the United States.
    Bush was inaugurated later that month, becoming the 41st President.