Despite blast by Trump, Bannon reiterates support for President

Trump's attorney said that he has sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is reiterating his support for President Donald Trump after his former boss blasted him over explosive comments he made in a new book.

Speaking on Breitbart radio Thursday morning, Bannon assured a caller that "nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda" adding that "we're tight on this agenda as we've ever been.

On Wednesday night, Bannon praised Trump personally while hosting the Breitbart News Tonight radio show on SiriusXM.

"The President of the United States is a great man," he said. "You know, I support him day in and day out."

