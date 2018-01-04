Trump lawyer sends cease and desist letter to Steve Bannon

(CNN) An attorney for President Donald Trump said he has sent a cease and desist letter to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon over the critical comments made in the book by Michael Wolff.

The statement from attorney Charles Harder said: "This law firm represents President Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent."

Earlier in the day, Trump excoriated his former chief strategist in a statement claiming that Bannon "lost his mind" after being pushed out from the White House.

In his first comments after the president blasted him Wednesday, Bannon called Trump a "great man."

