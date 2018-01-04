White House: It's 'disgraceful and laughable' to question Trump's mental fitness

Story highlights "If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there," Sanders said

CNN has not independently verified all the details in Wolff's book

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders faced questions Thursday for the second day in the row about President Donald Trump's mental fitness to serve as president.

"It's disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there, wouldn't have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen," Sanders said, before praising Trump as an "incredibly strong" leader.

Sanders disparaged the book, calling it "complete fantasy" and characterizing it as "sad" and "pathetic."

