Trump admin intends to roll back ban on offshore drilling

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration Thursday announced plans to roll back a ban on new offshore drilling off the coasts of Florida and California and is considering more than 40 sites for leasing of natural gas and oil production.

The proposal is yet another blow to the Obama-era environmental agenda, and it has the potential to open up nearly all US federal waters that were previously protected.

It comes just after Interior issued a stop-work order on a National Academy of Sciences study reviewing the offshore oil and gas operations inspection program to enhance safety.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said that 47 proposed leasing areas could increase federal revenue by $15 billion.

"It's better to produce energy here and never be held hostage by foreign enemy needs," Zinke said, adding it's a "clear difference between energy weakness and energy dominance."

