Trump admin intends to roll back ban on offshore drilling

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration Thursday announced plans to roll back a ban on new offshore drilling off the coasts of Florida and California and is considering more than 40 sites for leasing of natural gas and oil production.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said that 47 proposed leasing areas could increase federal revenue by $15 billion.

"It's better to produce energy here and never be held hostage by foreign enemy needs," Zinke said, adding it's a "clear difference between energy weakness and energy dominance."

The proposal would increase drilling sites off the coasts of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico. It would reinstate leasing sites in Pacific and Atlantic waters.

But the announcement was met with immediate concern from environmental groups, and from Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who released a statement in the middle of Zinke's announcement Thursday afternoon, asking to have waters off of Florida's coastline removed from consideration.

