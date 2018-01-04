Marijuana legalization by the numbers

Story highlights 64% of Americans backed marijuana legalization in a recent Gallup poll

A majority of states have legalized recreational or medical marijuana use

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he is rolling back Obama-era guidelines that stopped the federal government from enforcing its anti-marijuana laws in states that have marijuana-friendly laws, CNN reported Thursday.

The change, depending on how it is administered, could affect states that have legalized marijuana for recreational or medical use — and would go against strong public opinion backing federal deference to state rules.

Federal law says marijuana is illegal, but a majority of states and the District of Columbia have passed laws legalizing or decriminalizing its use for medical reasons. Fewer states have made it legal for recreational purposes, although with California's official legalization of recreational marijuana in the new year, Sessions' move could set up a legal showdown between the federal government and the largest and richest US state.

Eight states — Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — plus the District of Columbia allow recreational sales of marijuana. Another 22 states allow only some form of medical marijuana and 15 allow a lesser medical marijuana extract.

Five years ago, recreational marijuana wasn't legal anywhere in the United States.