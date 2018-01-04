Exclusive: Second lady's chief of staff departs for Hill job

Story highlights Nevins is leaving to serve as chief of staff for Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas

The two first met at Texas A&M University

(CNN) The second lady's chief of staff is leaving the White House for a job down Pennsylvania Avenue to reunite with a good friend from college.

Karen Pence's top adviser, Kristan King Nevins, is leaving the administration this week to head up the office of Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, CNN has learned. The two first met at Texas A&M University, when Nevins worked on Hurd's campaign for student body president.

"The congressman and I have known each other for nearly two decades, starting at Texas A&M University and continuing with our service in the intelligence community," Nevins told CNN.

"It has been a privilege to support Mrs. Pence in her transition this past year from Indiana's first lady to second lady of the United States. My time serving as her chief of staff and on the vice president's senior team has been an incredible honor," she said.

News of her exit comes as no surprise to the second couple, according to several sources, who say Nevins agreed to take the job for just one year to help launch and organize the issues near and dear to Mrs. Pence's heart.

