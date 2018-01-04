Biden maintains regret, defense of Anita Hill role

Story highlights "I wish I could've protected her from the attacks that came at her, but I didn't know any way to do that," Biden said

Hill said last year that Biden hadn't taken "ownership of his role in what happened"

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to express regret about Anita Hill's 1991 experience testifying that Supreme Court then-nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her -- and maintains he was unable to do more.

Biden, in an interview Thursday on PBS "NewsHour," said he felt bad about "the inability" to silence Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who he said were harassing Hill during Thomas' confirmation hearing.

"What people wanted me to do was to gavel down other senators who were harassing her," Biden said. "I wish I had the power or a way to communicate."

Biden, as a Democratic senator from Delaware, chaired the Judiciary Committee hearing for the confirmation of Thomas. Hill came forward to make public an accusation of sexual harassment against Thomas, which the nominee denied and many of his' supporters attacked her for. Thomas' nomination subsequently was confirmed.

Biden has said recently that he regrets the way the infamous hearing went and the way people treated Hill. He went as far as saying in an interview published last month that he owes Hill an apology.

Read More