Mississippi GOP Rep. Gregg Harper to retire at end of term

By Dana Bash, CNN

Updated 12:58 PM ET, Thu January 4, 2018

House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper (R-MS) (L) gavels into session a hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.
(CNN)Rep. Gregg Harper, a Mississippi Republican and chair of the House Administration Committee, told CNN Thursday that he will not seek re-election once his term ends in January 2019.

His reasons for retiring were not immediately clear. His seat in Mississippi's third congressional district is considered safely Republican and elected President Donald Trump by more than 20 percentage points.
More than two dozen House Republicans have announced in the past year they are retiring, running for another office or resigning outright.
    Among other responsibilities, the Administration Committee is spearheading the House's response to how Congress is addressing complaints about sexual harassment and held hearings on the issue last year.