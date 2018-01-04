Bank turns over disputed Fusion GPS records to Congress

Story highlights Fusion GPS and the House Intelligence Committee have tangled over a subpoena of Fusion's bank records

The firm had created a now-infamous dossier on Donald Trump

(CNN) The financial records that Fusion GPS fought for months to keep out of the hands of Congress have been turned over, according to a new court filing.

TD Bank "has produced all remaining responsive documents" to the House Intelligence Committee under the terms of a confidential settlement, a lawyer for the House wrote Friday afternoon.

Fusion GPS had argued that handing over those 70 documents in response to a subpoena from the House committee's Russia investigators could reveal its clients, hinder its business and step on its First Amendment rights. Fusion GPS said that once the committee had the documents, its clients' names and financial details would be likely to leak.

Before the handover of documents Friday, a federal judge had disagreed with Fusion GPS' protests, and the company pledged to appeal.

Lawyers for Fusion GPS did not respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon. Judge Richard Leon denied Fusion GPS's request to stay his earlier ruling pending an appeal because the House said it already had the documents being requested.

