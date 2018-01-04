Judge rules Fusion GPS bank records must be turned over to House Russia probe

Story highlights The House Intelligence Committee sought records from Fusion GPS's Bank

Fusion GPS was the firm that created a now infamous dossier on Donald Trump

(CNN) A federal judge told Fusion GPS on Thursday that its bank would have to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee records the political intelligence firm didn't want to see disclosed.

Fusion GPS and the House have tangled over a subpoena for months, even after three of the firm's clients -- the law firm Perkins Coie (which was connected to the Democratic National Committee), the law firm Baker & Hostetler (which worked for Russian company Prevezon) and the conservative-leaning Washington Free Beacon -- were made public.

The Perkins Coie and Free Beacon engagements ultimately produced the now-infamous Trump dossier during the presidential campaign last year.

In court in recent months, Fusion GPS and the House Intelligence Committee couldn't agree on the subpoena of 70 records with Fusion GPS's Bank, TD Bank. Fusion GPS said the release of the records would violate the company's First Amendment rights and hurt its business.

In a New York Times op-ed published earlier this week, Fusion GPS's founders said they opposed the committee's record requests. "We handed over our relevant bank records — while drawing the line at a fishing expedition for the records of companies we work for that have nothing to do with the Trump case," Fusion's founders wrote.

