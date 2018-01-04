Trump's latest on Bannon: 'He called me a great man last night'

Story highlights "He called me a great man last night, so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick," Trump said

The day before, Trump had said Bannon had "lost his mind"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump heralded Steve Bannon's praise for him on Thursday in his first public comments since he released a fiery statement slamming his former White House chief strategist.

"I don't know, he called me a great man last night, so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick," Trump said Thursday, referring to Bannon's comments Wednesday night on his Sirius XM radio show in the wake of the firestorm ignited by a new book on the White House.

Trump's latest comments came after he slammed Bannon , accusing him of having "lost his mind" in a lengthy statement Wednesday after excerpts of a new book by author Michael Wolff quoted Bannon calling the President's eldest son's meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Bannon has largely kept quiet since the controversy kicked up on Wednesday, but when asked about the controversy by a caller on his satellite radio show Wednesday night, Bannon offered only praise for the President.

"The President of the United States is a great man -- you know, I support him day in and day out. Whether going through the country giving the Trump miracle speech or on the show or on the website, so I don't think you have to worry about that," Bannon said.

Read More