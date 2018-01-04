Scaramucci on Bannon: 'I said the truth six months ago of what he was like'

Story highlights "He's for Steve. We're for the President," Scaramucci said

"Nobody wanted to win more than the President of the United States, and frankly, nobody worked harder," he added

(CNN) Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday his infamous, expletive-laden criticism of Steve Bannon over the summer has been validated after the former White House chief strategist harshly criticized President Donald Trump's inner circle.

"I said the truth six months ago of what he was like as a person," Scaramucci told CNN's "New Day." "At the end of the day, what I said, taking out the expletives, he's for Steve. We're for the President."

The comments were in response to recently published details from Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon reportedly said regarding a meeting at June 2016 Trump Tower between senior Trump advisers and a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Scaramucci was fired from the White House over the summer after he told the New Yorker that unlike Bannon, he wasn't seeking media attention.

