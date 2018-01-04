Frigid Baltimore City schools: The racism we haven't confronted

Janie Tankard Carnock is a policy analyst with the education policy program at New America where she writes on issues related to educational equity in pre-K through grade 12 education. Her writing has appeared in the Baltimore Sun, Hechinger Report, Univision, Education Post, the 74, Sojourners and elsewhere. Before joining New America, Carnock taught second grade in Baltimore City, where she lives. She is on Twitter at @JanieCarnock. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Earlier this week, amid freezing temperatures, students across Baltimore City returned from winter break to face unheated classrooms. About 60 schools -- nearly one-third of the entire system -- reported issues, leading to the closure of four schools on Wednesday and early dismissal in two others. The teacher's union condemned the conditions as "unfair and inhumane." And teachers quickly took to social media to post images of shivering students and thermostats registering harsh temperatures.

With a closer look at the images, it was hard to miss the color of the children -- almost every single one black or brown. Classrooms of freezing children of color is the epitome of systemic racism, laid bare.

The images brought back memories from when I worked as a Baltimore City educator at one of the schools affected this past week. My third year as a second grade teacher, around this time of winter, I remember waking up to the alarm on my phone, reaching to turn it off and checking my weather app: "7 degrees, fair/windy."

When I arrived at school, I found my classroom heater had stopped working. It was frigid. I taught two-digit subtraction and led a picture book read-aloud with students sitting criss-crossed on the class carpet, adorned in a colorful array of jackets, hats, scarves and gloves. These conditions lasted several days. Ultimately, my administration moved me temporarily to the library on the other side of the building, where heat was working.