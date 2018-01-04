Trump isn't the first quirky resident of the White House

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) A new book about the Trump White House reportedly reveals the private eccentricities of a president with an outsize public persona; according to excerpts of journalist Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" published in New York magazine, President Donald Trump has domestic quirks that extend from housekeeping oddities to his well-known fondness for McDonald's cheeseburgers.

The book has not been released yet, and there is little way of confirming how much of it is true. But when writing my book "The Residence," about the approximately 100 men and women who work as chefs, maids, ushers and florists on the White House residence staff, I heard many strange stories. Some of them were disturbing, but they also made iconic presidents and first ladies more human.

Historically, it is the kind of seemingly small revelations of personal behavior and individual quirks like those included in Wolff's book that reveal the compulsive nature of some of the men who have occupied the highest office. In the 1960s, Lyndon B. Johnson made life hell, for example, for plumbing foreman Reds Arrington (who got his nickname because of his mane of bright red hair). For the five years he was in office, Johnson was obsessively focused on the water pressure and temperature of his shower. It was never hot enough, and the water pressure was never at the needle-like intensity he so desperately wanted.

Sitting in the Oval Office, Johnson would call Arrington while he was in the plumbers shop, located underground between the White House and the West Wing. "If I can move 10,000 troops in a day (referring to the Vietnam War), you can certainly fix the bathroom any way I want it!" Johnson would bellow. It's not hard to imagine Trump doing something similar.

LBJ's younger daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, is still defensive about his fixation. "A shower that had volume and force was one of life's few comforts," she told me. "I'm sure he probably expressed very specific guidelines and expectations and probably expressed them with a firm hand. But it's not much to ask for when you are the leader of the free world, getting that small little bit of solace and creature comfort."

