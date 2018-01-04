Trump tweet on Palestinian aid falls far short

Daniel B. Shapiro is a distinguished visiting fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Israel. He was US ambassador to Israel and the senior director for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council during the Obama administration. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) When President Trump tweeted that he plans to cut off the Palestinians' assistance over their refusal to negotiate, he was expressing a longstanding frustration. During my service in the Obama administration, I was part of multiple efforts to get the Palestinians to show up to peace talks.

Some may well wonder: What if the President follows through on his threat? It's a chaotic moment already and I know firsthand that it's hard to get all parties to the negotiating table.

But it's also worth noting that one of the underappreciated aspects of this process is that one of the most influential, if quiet, advocates for keeping the Palestinian aid flowing is none other than the Israeli government.

It's not that the Israelis don't share the concerns of Congress or the Trump administration. They do, and they appreciate the use of assistance as leverage on the Palestinians to change their ways.

JUST WATCHED Palestinians slam Trump's threat to cut US aid Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Palestinians slam Trump's threat to cut US aid 02:27

But at the end of the day, they have generally calculated that the aid serves Israeli interests as well. It supports the Palestinian security forces that cooperate professionally with Israel's own to prevent terrorist attacks. Without that support, Israel would have to spend more time addressing humanitarian suffering and spend more money to pay the bills to Israeli hospitals and electricity providers doing work for Palestinians that otherwise would go unpaid. Without this aid, stability in Palestinian society would diminish, which would also compromise Israel's security.