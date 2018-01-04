Story highlights For the eighth year in a row, the DASH diet comes in at No. 1

The Mediterranean diet was tied at No. 1 on the list

The worst-ranked overall diets were the popular keto and Dukan diets

(CNN) If you're a fan of the "fat-burning" keto diet, you'll be fired up about its ranking in the 2018 list of best diets from US News and World Report: It's tied for last, along with the relatively unknown Dukan diet.

Both stress eating a ton of protein and minimal carbs, putting the dieter into "ketosis," when the body breaks down both ingested and stored body fat into ketones, which it uses as energy. People on such diets often deal with fatigue and light-headedness as they adjust to a lack of carbohydrates.

Though the experts on the US News and World Report panel that created the list said eating that way isn't harmful short-term, they ranked the diets poorly on long-term weight loss success, ease of use and overall impact on health.

For the relatively new keto diet, the experts were especially concerned about extremely high fat content -- about 70% of daily calorie intake -- as well as unusually low carbohydrate levels: only 15 to 20 net carbs a day. The 2015-20 dietary guidelines for Americans suggest that 45% to 65% of daily calories come from carbs but less than 10% from saturated fat.

"When you are on the keto diet, you drastically cut your carbs to only 20 per day. That's less than one apple!" said nutritionist Lisa Drayer, a CNN contributor. "The keto diet is just not sustainable over the long term. It doesn't teach you how to acquire healthy eating habits. It's good for a quick fix, but most people I know can hardly give up pasta and bread, let alone beans and fruit."