(CNN) There's good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States.

The new report includes data for 2015, showing that the overall rate remained similar, declining 14% from 6.86 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 5.9 deaths per 1,000 in 2015.

The report involved data from the National Vital Statistics System , including birth and death certificates from 2013 through 2015 for infants under 1 year old.

"We did something a little bit different this time, and that was to look at the state rates by race and ethnicity," said T.J. Mathews, lead author of the report and a demographer at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Between 2013 and 2015, the mortality rate among the infants of non-Hispanic white women ranged from a low of 2.52 deaths per 1,000 live births in the District of Columbia to a high of 7.04 in Arkansas, according to the report. The lowest mortality rates among this group occurred mostly in the western and northeastern regions of the country.

The rate among infants of non-Hispanic black women ranged from 8.27 in Massachusetts to 14.28 in Wisconsin, according to the report. Five of the nine highest mortality rates for infants of black women were in Midwestern states.

Among infants of Hispanic women, the rate ranged from 3.94 in Iowa to 7.28 in Michigan.

Of the three groups presented in the report, infants of white women had the widest range in mortality rates by state, with the highest rate being 2.8 times the lowest.

Still, "the lowest rate for non-Hispanic black is higher than the highest for non-Hispanic white or for Hispanics," Mathews said. "For people who don't necessarily think about this topic, this says a lot."

The new CDC report did not investigate why such regional and racial differences exist, but some studies and experts have explored answers to that question.

"We have to really take a broader look at what are the social and structural conditions in this country that lead to high rates of infant mortality, but also that lead to these unacceptable disparities in infant mortality," said Dr. Paul Jarris, chief medical officer for the March of Dimes , a nonprofit focused on the health of mothers and babies. He was not involved in the new CDC report.

JUST WATCHED The racial gap in infant mortality explained Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The racial gap in infant mortality explained 02:48

"We know there are differences in rates of premature birth and maternal mortality and infant mortality based upon social factors, such as educational level, income level, housing safety, safeness of a neighborhood, employment -- so factors like this make a big difference," Jarris said.

Similar infant mortality disparities emerged in a 2016 paper that Alice Chen, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of Southern California, co-authored with Emily Oster, a professor of economics at Brown University, and Heidi Williams, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child



Norway: A woman kisses her 4-month-old son in Oslo. Fewer than 0.3% of children die before the age of 5 in Norway. A new report by Save the Children ranked 172 countries from best to worst in an effort to explore the main reasons why childhood comes to an early end in certain places. Here are countries that ranked highest and lowest.A woman kisses her 4-month-old son in Oslo. Fewer than 0.3% of children die before the age of 5 in Norway. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Finland: A 2-year-old at her public day care in Helsinki. Only 2% of primary- and secondary-school-age children are out of school in Finland. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child The Netherlands: A woman and her 2-hour-old baby in The Hague. The Netherlands has a child homicide rate of 0.3 deaths per 100,000 people 19 years old or younger. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Sweden: A child learns to ride a bike in Sweden, where nobody is forcibly displaced by conflict. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Niger: A baby with acute malnutrition drinks fresh, clean water in Agui. Here, 43% of children up to age 5 have stunted growth from malnourishment. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Angola: Children collect plastic and cardboard among the trash in Luanda province. Here, more than 10% of children die before their 5th birthdays. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Mali: A 12-year-old girl had to leave school after fighting broke out in her village, leaving her displaced in another village in central Mali. In this country, 47.3% of kids are out of school. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Central African Republic: A young boy carries water in the midday sun at a camp for internally displaced persons in Bangui. Here, 19.3% of the population is displaced by conflict. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: The best and worst countries to be a child Somalia: A former child bride, now 16, holds her 2-month-old daughter outside her family's home. Somalia has an adolescent birth rate of 102.6 births per 1,000 girls 15 to 19. In the United States, that rate is 21.2 births per 1,000 girls. In Sweden, it's 5.7 births per 1,000 girls. Hide Caption 9 of 9

In the paper, published in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy , "we find that 45% of regional differences can be attributed to differences in birth weight, with lower birth weights in states like Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, especially relative to the Northeast," said Chen, who was not involved in the new CDC report.

"This means that after adjusting for birth weight -- comparing infants of the same birth weight across states -- large geographic disparities persist," she said.

Chen added that the majority of the racial gap in infant mortality also can be explained by lower birth weight and earlier-term births.

"The remaining differences are due mainly, 67%, to deaths in the postneonatal period, from 1 month to 1 year of life, when infants are out of the hospital system, as opposed to the neonatal period, with survival less than one month," she said.

Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

Overall, a major cause of the recent decline in the nationwide infant mortality rate in the United States has been the widespread use of safe sleep practices in households with infants, Jarris said.

"Do they sleep in their own space? Do they sleep on their backs? Are they free of things like lots of blankets, pillows or bumpers that they could asphyxiate on?" Jarris said.

"If a mom lives in a home where she is unable to afford a crib or unable to obtain a crib, and therefore may have to keep the baby in her own bed, that is something that is highly associated with infant mortality," he said. "What it means is, we really can't separate out infant mortality from the conditions in which people live in this country. It's not simply a clinical or research question. It's a social justice question, if you will, for our nation."