Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah named African Player of the Year

Story highlights Egypt's Mohamed Salah cruises to top African football award

Great night for the Pharaohs, which are also named National Team of the Year

(CNN) Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has won the CAF African Player of the Year award, beating out his Senegalese club teammate Sadio Mane for the continent's top individual footballing honor.

The striker has enjoyed a phenomenal year with both club and country -- he was a key part of a Roma team that finished second in Italy's Serie A before moving to traditional English powerhouse Liverpool in the summer, where he's already scored 23 goals from just 29 games.

On the international stage he was hugely instrumental in both Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations success -- the North African team made it to the final -- and also World Cup qualification for the Pharaohs.

Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, winner in 2015, was third in voting, which is calculated from a combination of CAF coaches, technical directors, CAF officials and African media experts.

Since his move to Liverpool from Italian side AS Roma in the summer, Salah has been a key part of the side's attempts to retain a top-four finish for the 2017-18 season -- and the Champions League football that that brings with it.

